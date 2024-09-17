Freedom Boat Club acquires South Florida franchise operation and territory

Freedom Boat Club announced its acquisition of the South Florida franchise operations and territory. Through this acquisition, Freedom Boat Club adds 13 corporate locations from Pompano Beach to Stuart, Florida, with the rights to expand throughout the Southeast Florida coastline.

Located directly adjacent to Freedom’s already established corporate locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Islamorada, this acquisition adds to Freedom’s growing corporate presence in Southeast Florida providing an opportunity to realize operational efficiencies.

“The acquisition of the South Florida franchise business and territory presents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth in a year-round boating community passionate about the on-water lifestyle, as well as leverage synergies from the Brunswick family of brands,” said Cecil Cohn, Freedom Boat Club Network’s president. “This acquisition represents one of our largest clubs spanning Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation set in place by the former franchise owner and continuing to deliver remarkable experiences to our members.”

The South Florida operation was established in 2014 under its previous owner Dan Lund. Under Lund’s leadership, the Club was consistently recognized for its “Top Franchise New Member Growth” and won The Best of Palm Beach County award for the past five years. As a long-time partner to Freedom, Lund successfully scaled the business, established talented teams and a loyal membership base passionate about the boating lifestyle.

“Freedom Boat Club has been a fantastic partner to us over the years supporting our growth and success,” said Dan Lund. “Over the past 10 years, we have placed a premium on delivering exceptional member experiences, and we know our members will be in great hands under Freedom’s leadership and look forward to supporting their continued success in the market.”