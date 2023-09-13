Newport International Boat Show kicks off 2023 season

The Newport International Boat Show announced its 52nd event will take place September 14-17, 2023, at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.



The Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country. Its expanded footprint encompasses over 15 acres on both land and water along Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters. With a host of food, bars and beverage tasting experiences; the Rolex New York Invitational Cup harbor parade on Saturday morning; a dozen YouTube Boating Channels and 11th Hour Racing’s 2023 Ocean Race First Place Skipper Charlie Enright meet and greets on Saturday afternoon; and a number of giveaways throughout the Show, there is something for everyone to enjoy. For those that want to increase their skills and boating knowledge, there are both on- and off-the-water education opportunities including the Confident Cruiser Seminar Series and Tech Talks, a half-day seminar discussing Multihull Cruising and Owning, and in-water sail and power boating classes. Space is available and registration online is recommended.



This year’s Show includes a diverse line-up of new boats and products that are making their U.S. debut. These 12 vessels and 20 products will be identified with Newport for New Products (NFNP) decals and burgees located throughout the Show. Industry experts will judge each entry on opening day and awards are given in several categories. The People’s Choice Award for Best Overall Boat Debut is chosen by attendees before the Show via online voting and all the winners are announced on Friday, September 15. Fourteen of the new products are designated as ‘Green’ entries for their environmentally conscious design and new for this year, several entries are highlighted for Accessibility features.



“As we count down the hours to the start of the Show, our entire team is filled with excitement,” said Jocelyn Emory, Marketing Director of Newport International Boat Show. “The success of this event would not have been possible without the dedication of so many individuals, from our staff and operations, exhibitors, members of the press, sponsors, partners, and the Newport community. From all of us involved in making this show happen, this will be one not to miss!”



For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.



