AMI Seeks to Develop New Marina Resilience Curriculum

Krystina SkiboMarch 3, 2026
The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) just released a new Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking qualified organizations and subject-matter experts to develop a comprehensive Marina Resiliency Curriculum – Preparedness, Response, Recovery, and Long-term Planning.

This new training module will be integrated into AMI’s Clean and Resilient Marina Program (CRMP) to help marina professionals nationwide strengthen their operational resilience amid increasing climate-related risks, according to the organization. The selected partner will develop approximately four hours of instructional material, including lecture content, case studies, visual aids, handouts and instructor guidance.

Key RFP Dates

  • RFP Release: March 2, 2026
  • Deadline for Questions: March 16, 2026
  • Proposal Due Date: April 13, 2026
  • Award Notification: May 15, 2026

More information on the RFP can be found here. All proposals must be submitted in PDF format to CleanMarina@MarinaAssociation.org.

AMI encourages interested and qualified parties to review the full RFP and submit a proposal. The resulting curriculum will play a critical role in supporting marinas across the country as they work to adapt to evolving environmental challenges and improve long-term resilience.

Krystina SkiboMarch 3, 2026

