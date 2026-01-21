Boating Industry names 2025 Dealer of the Year and Top Dealers

Under the lights of the 2026 Boating Industry Top 100 Awards Gala, the marine industry came together to celebrate excellence and leadership across North America.

Held Monday evening during the 2026 Elevate Summit in Orlando, Florida, the gala honored the 2025 Top 100 Awards, recognizing standout boat dealers alongside the industry’s most impactful individuals through the 40 Under 40, Women Making Waves, Movers & Shakers and Bold Moves programs.

Throughout 2025, Boating Industry celebrated all recipients of its Top 100 Awards except the Top Dealers. Now, Boating Industry is proud to announce the 2025 Dealer of the Year, Best In Class Dealers, Top 20 Dealers and Top Dealers:

2025 Dealer of the Year

Gage Marine, the 2025 Dealer of the Year, has not only been a Top 100 Dealer for the entire 21-year existence of the program, but has consistently improved all aspects of its business year after year.

Gage Marine has also celebrated over 150 years of business and devotion to its boating community.

The dealership’s commitment to excellence shines through every department, reflected in its strong CSI scores, efficient service operations, revenue growth and its reputation within both its community and the industry.

2024 marked Gage’s most aggressive expansion year to date, filled with a long list of employee appreciation events designed to recognize hard work and maintain a positive, engaging culture. The dealership’s tireless leadership team continues to drive improvement, innovation and growth while remaining focused on its top priorities – employee satisfaction, customer satisfaction and profitability.

2025 Best In Class

Jerry’s Majestic Marine – Best Service Department

Across its three locations, Jerry’s Majestic Marine supports service operations with more than 300,000 square feet of indoor storage, specialized rack systems and overflow shop capacity that allow it to efficiently manage seasonal demand while protecting customers’ boats year-round.

Jerry’s emphasizes technician training, accountability and efficiency. Advanced time tracking, performance-based compensation and ongoing manufacturer and in-house training have transformed the service department into a consistent profit center while maintaining quality. The dealership’s same-day service guarantee for storage customers, 24/7 emergency mechanical support and proactive follow-up process further set it apart in the market.

This disciplined yet personal approach has delivered measurable results, including 100% CSI scores with Regal and Grady-White and the No. 1 Regal CSI ranking worldwide in 2024.

Legend Boats – Best Customer Service

Long before customers get through a door and well after the completion of a sale, customer experience is the name of the game for Ontario-based Legend Boats.

2024 brought an elevated level of expansion to Legend’s Customer Experience Team to provide stronger support at each level of their customers’ journey. This brought reduced wait times, better partner support and an overall higher-touch experience for customers, both prospective and current, resulting in exponentially higher levels of customer satisfaction, loyalty and long-term retention.

Legend’s mission is to create memories for its team and for its customers. And Legend lives up to the mission through and through.

Best Marketing – Off Shore Marine

In 2024, despite a focus on expansion and building a new dealership, Off Shore Marine maintained consistent branding, a strong company culture and clear procedures to ensure a seamless customer experience.

Marketing efforts blend on-water presence, community engagement, dealership events and a highly developed digital strategy. Social media is used to build relationships, promote the boating lifestyle and drive traffic to a mobile-friendly, ADA-compliant website that is updated regularly and monitored through analytics. Uniform, transparent inventory listings, storytelling videos and consistent visual standards build trust and improve online engagement.

Together, along with many other best practices, these efforts strengthen brand recognition and increase digital traffic.

The Boat Shop – Best Events

Since 1958, The Boat Shop has served boaters with world-class customer service across Pennsylvania.

From special seasonal in-house sales events to a strategic partnership with local restaurants to display product on their docks, and well beyond, The Boat Shop recognizes the importance of not just simply hosting events for prospective and current customers, but truly creating special experiences through a wide variety of events.

In addition to sales events and educational events to get new boaters feeling safe and comfortable on the water, The Boat Shop also used events as a way to support their local community in a number of ways. From its “Boatload of Backpacks” campaign to supporting its local Relay for Life, and many other community-focused support initiatives, The Boat Shop helped raise more than $30,000 in support through 2024.

2025 Top 20 Dealers

1. Gage Marine 2. Buckeye Sports Center, Inc. 3. Riverside Marine 4. Atlantic Outboard, Inc. 5. The Boat Shop 6. Spicer’s Boat City 7. Atwood Lake Boats, Inc. 8. Marina Holdings, LLC 9. Off Shore Marine, Inc. 10. Clemons Boats 11. Dockside Marine 12. Legend Boats 13. Jerry’s Majestic Marine 14. Charles Mill Marina 15. Gibbons Motor Toys 16. Desmasdon’s Boat Works 17. Silver Spray Sports, Inc. 18. Marine 365 19. Pocket Yacht Company 20. Current Watersports

2025 Top Dealers