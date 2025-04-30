BoatClass expands to more than 35 locations including Canada

BoatClass, an on-water boater training program and business within Brunswick Corporation, has expanded its offerings to more than 35 locations, including an expansion to the greater Toronto area for the 2025 boating season.

“At Brunswick, safety is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to extend our commitment through BoatClass,” said Rob Schuldt, who leads the BoatClass program. “In 2025, we’re thrilled to bring our immersive, hands-on training program to even more markets, including Canada, making boating safer and more accessible for first-time boaters, as well as those looking to build confidence at the helm. Our continued expansion and investment in safety reinforces our commitment to strengthening the entire boating community.”

Since its launch in 2021, BoatClass has rapidly expanded, offering its award-winning training program across North America. The program combines engaging online virtual training with a comprehensive, three-hour on-water course led by a Certified US Coast Guard Captain (or equivalent), covering essential boating skills such as throttle control, docking, crossing wakes, speed zone adjustments, anchoring theory, and more, using trusted techniques perfected within the Freedom Boat Club network to ensure boaters of all levels are equipped with the knowledge and confidence to boat safely.

As part of its continued partnership with Freedom Boat Club, graduates of the 2025 BoatClass course will be eligible for a reduced entry fee to join Freedom Boat Club, available at participating clubs within 30 days of completion and applicable at the club where they graduated, if available.