Denari recognized as a MAKE award honoree

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) has announced that Brunswick Boat Group President Aine Denari has been recognized as a 2023 Women MAKE America Awards Honoree. This annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers and remain committed to inspiring the next generation of women in manufacturing,” said Denari. “Brunswick has done an outstanding job of promoting women in the workforce and specifically in manufacturing and it is our job as leaders of the Company to empower and develop women to have a successful career in the marine industry.”

“I am proud of Aine and all of the outstanding women at Brunswick who are demonstrating leadership in manufacturing,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “We continue to support opportunities to promote women and diversity within our global workforce and in the broader marine industry, and I look forward to continued celebration of these wonderful accomplishments.”