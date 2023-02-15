Miami and Boston boat shows welcome attendees

Two of the recreational boating industry’s largest consumer boating events kick off today and run through Sunday – the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show and Discover Boating New England Boat Show. Showcasing thousands of the newest and best in boats and marine innovations, the annual boat shows are expected to draw tens of thousands of boaters and new customers from around the world.

Powered by Informa Markets, the NMMA, and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA), the 2023 Discover Boating Miami Boat Show, spanning six locations, provides the industry and attendees the ideal destination to explore a vast range of boating products, companies and experiences suitable for all levels of boaters and marine enthusiasts. Highlights this year include new superyacht exhibits, the Progressive Boat Show Experience at Pride Park, fishing seminars, and the Windward VIP Club for gourmet food and five-star amenities.

The Miami Boat Show Industry Breakfast takes place on Thursday, where boating industry stakeholders will hear about current trends in the recreational boating industry and join in celebrating the latest boating innovations and innovators during this event.

In Boston, the Discover Boating New England Boat Show returns to welcome attendees to shop the best of the region’s boating industry. The show will also offer a variety of complimentary educational programs including the revamped Fred’s Shed How-To Center, plus new activities including the Paddlesports Experience indoor pool and Goose Hummock Art of Casting Pond.