The NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) announced today the panel of judges set to evaluate product entries for the 2023 Miami Innovation Awards. The 2023 award recipients will be announced during the Industry Breakfast at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show on Feb. 16 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Sunset Ballroom, fourth floor (new location). The Industry Breakfast will feature a host of presentations focused on propelling the recreational boating industry forward.

The Innovation Awards judges’ committee is comprised of eight BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment. Judges for the 2023 Miami Innovation Awards are: