ABBRA names 2023 board of directors

The American Boatbuilders & Repairers Association (ABBRA), welcomed three new members at its Annual Conference in Daytona Beach to its 2023 board of directors: Andy Tyska, Bristol Marine; Ron Gift, Safe Harbor Marinas; and Mike Arieta, Hinckley Yachts.

All directors are elected through the association's standard election process. A nominating committee submits candidate names to association members, who then vote anonymously on the names put forward. All board members serve for three years.

The new ABBRA directors will join president of the board, Chad Morse of Ashbreez Boatworks. Elected to the executive committee were Tim Shields, Hinckley Yachts; Tricia Bennett, Bennett Brothers Yachts; and Peter Sabo, Camachee Yacht Yard. The executive team joins the returning board members, which includes Bill Munger, Conanicut Marine Services; Jessica Parker, Parker’s Boat Yard; Gerard (Jerry) McDonough, Marinevest; and John Hall,Jr, Frank Hall Boatyard.

The ABBRA board says farewell and extends its thanks to Ernie D’Alto for his tenure and service to the organization.