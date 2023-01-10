Nautical Ventures partners with electric boat manufacturer X-Shore Boats

Swedish boat builder, X-Shore Boats, whose groundbreaking innovations within the marine industry has also captured the attention, and the business, from Florida based Nautical Ventures Group.

Nautical Ventures is no stranger to the electric boat world having had an electric boat and yacht toy division since 2016. Playing off their signature color, Nautical Ventures has coined the phrase, “Orange is the New Green.”

“We are excited to bring the Swedish X-Shore brand with its reputation for quality and design to our markets," Nautical Ventures CEO, Roger Moore said. "Our dealerships have built a reputation for launching innovative European boat lines into the U.S. market and we see the X-Shore brand dovetailing nicely with our current European boat lines.”

Nautical Ventures will feature the X-Shore Eelex 8000, and a host of other electric boats and yacht toys, at their electric boat pavilion during the 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.