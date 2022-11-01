Final call issued for 2022 Darlene Briggs Award nominations, annual scholarships

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) Educational Foundation has announced the final call for nominations and applications for the 2022 Annual Scholarships and the 2022 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year Award which will be presented December 7, at MRAA’s Dealer Week Conference & Expo in Austin, Texas. Award information and applications may be found at the MRAA Educational Foundation Website.

The Darlene Briggs Award and educational Scholarships are intended to financially assist the professional development of those working in the marine industry. The deadline to submit a Scholarship or Award application or nomination is Thursday, Nov. 10.

Retail Members of the MRAA and their employees can now complete online applications for the Kevin Lodder Scholarship and Duane Spader Leadership Development Scholarship. Marine Trades Associations that are members of MRAA can also apply for the Foundation’s Marine Trades Association Scholarship.

“The MRAA Educational Foundation’s scholarships are ever evolving to promote a stronger workforce for our dealerships to meet the needs for our industry’s future,” said Jeff Siems, MRAA Educational Foundation President. “Scholarships are an important part of the overall effort of the Foundation as it supports expanding the marine industry workforce.”

Women from throughout the boating industry are eligible to be nominated or apply for the Darlene Briggs Woman of the Year Award. This prestigious award, sponsored by MRAA and Boating Industry, has been continuously awarded each year since 1987, to an outstanding woman in the industry who is making a difference, no matter her position in the company or industry.

Click the links below to learn more about each of these offerings and to nominate or apply: