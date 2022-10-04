Fourth Annual Harbormaster Appreciation Day to be celebrated in October

As coastal communities see ever more people out on the water, US Harbors reminds everyone to recognize and celebrate the people in their community who keep their waterfronts running smoothly and safely: the Harbor, Port, and Dock Masters!



National Harbormaster Appreciation Day, registered with the National Day Archive, is celebrated annually on October 8. The event is intended to inspire communities, organizations, and individuals to show appreciation for their local harbormaster, while helping to educate the public about the important role they play in our coastal communities.



This year, as part of the 4th annual celebration, US Harbors will be kicking off a month of educational events featuring local harbor and port masters from around the country. These features will be posted on US Harbors’ main site, Harbormasterday.com, and social channels. Citizens and community leaders are welcome to send suggestions for interview candidates to editor@usharbors.com.



Harbormaster Appreciation Day is sponsored by US Harbors, a website used by over 10 million people each year for tides, weather, and harbor-local boating and fishing information. US Harbors provides coastal and marine weather conditions and forecasts for over 1,500 harbors from Maine to Hawaii, Alaska to Florida, and in the Great Lakes. The company also runs the annual crowd-sourced “Best Harbor in the U.S.” contest and has an active program helping coastal communities get access to low-cost, easy-to-maintain observational tide monitoring stations in their local area.



To learn how to get involved visit: harbormasterday.com.