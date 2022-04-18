USA Waterski and Wake Sports Foundation announces 2022 Hall of Fame

The USA Waterski & Wake Sports Foundation recently celebrated its 39th annual Hall of Fame salute. Held Saturday, March 5 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL, over 600 attendees and 2,200 virtual viewers honored these Hall of Fame inductees:

Hall of Fame: Tara Hamilton-Wynne and Zane Schwenk;

Lifetime Achievement Award: Glenn Sperry;

Award of Distinction: Will Bush, Paul Gallizzi, Gary Heinbuch, Ruth Johnston, and Roger Ray.

A Friday night social event preceded the induction ceremony at the USA Waterski & Wake Sports Museum at the Central Florida Visitor Center, attracting over 50,000 visitors annually.

“Our new museum and collaboration with Polk County have proven to be a partnership worthy of attracting thousands," Betsy Anderson, a top competitor, Foundation executive team member and key event organizer commented. "Despite Covid and world events, this Hall of Fame event was one of the best ever.”

Since 1968, the USA Waterski & Wake Sports Foundation has pursued its mission of celebrating the past and supporting the future of towed water sports through scholarships to promising young athletes and recognizing impactful contributions through the Hall of Fame.

More information is available at https://www.usa-wwf.org.