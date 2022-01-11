MRAA dealer's resources

Dealer Week Online begins today and runs through January 13. Dealers who attended the in-person conference in Austin will also be able to access the online event as part of their registration, and those who were unable to attend can register for online-only attendance at DealerWeek.com.

More than 520 dealership personnel from across North America attended the Marine Retailers Association of America’s Dealer Week Conference and Expo at the Austin Convention Center last month. The event marked MRAA’s first live conference in more than 725 days.

The in-person portion of Dealer Week was a four-day gathering designed to provide education and best practices to boat retailers. It successfully reunited dealers, educators, manufacturers, service providers, consultants and more to focus on current hot-button topics and pain points within the marine industry.

The conference generated discussions around tactics and strategies to strengthen communication, improve timeliness and advance processes in the face of inventory and supply issues as well as a growing customer base — more than 400,000 being first-time boat buyers — to maintain the industry’s current momentum. It also featured an Industry Celebration that took advantage of the setting in Austin with live music.

Dealer Week Online will premiere online versions of all the sessions that were presented in Texas plus nine new workshops with live Q&As. Utilizing the same platform as Dealer Week 2020, when the event went totally virtual, Dealer Week Online will include interactive features, including the ability to schedule video-based meetings with fellow attendees, as well as a full online exhibit area.

Following the 2020 event, many attendees reported that they were excited to return to in-person gatherings, but that there were many aspects of the online event they didn’t want to give up. With the option of in-person Dealer Week as well as Dealer Week Online, attendees can get the conference experience that best meets their needs.