ABYC names keynote for January’s annual meeting

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Troy Glendye is scheduled as the keynote speaker at the American Boat & Council (ABYC) annual meeting taking place Jan. 10, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.

ABYC’s annual meeting and cocktail reception launches Standards Week, which includes Project Technical Committee (PTC) meetings where industry experts gather to update ABYC safety standards as well as to attend the Marine Law Symposium.

“We encourage everyone in the marine industry to join us during Standards Week, but especially for ABYC’s annual meeting to welcome Troy Glendye as the new Chief of the Coast Guard Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety,” says ABYC President John Adey. “I have enjoyed getting to know Captain Glendye and am very much looking forward to working with him in his new position.”

Glendye took on the responsibilities of Chief of the Coast Guard Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety, Chief Director of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the National Coordinator for the National Recreational Boating Safety Program in spring 2021. Before his new position, he worked within the logistics transformation program to support the USCG’s business model to modernize and fully align all Coast Guard engineering disciplines.

“Captain Glendye is an amazing person who will bring some fresh, new perspectives to the table. He’s a decorated Coast Guard aviator, and most importantly, a recreational boater,” said his predecessor Captain Scott Johnson in an official U.S. Coast Guard release.

Glendye will discuss his role as the leader for 23,000 USCG Auxiliary volunteers and how he intends to foster cooperation between Coast Guard districts and state governmental agencies to best utilize the program’s resources. He will also draw attention to developing and implementing national policies for recreational boating safety. Finally, ABYC annual meeting participants will hear how ABYC will support these initiatives.

Advertisement

Registration is free for ABYC’s annual meeting. For more information, visit www.abycstandardsweek.com.