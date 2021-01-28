Sea Tow hires new VP of franchise operations

Sea Tow Services International has announced Capt. Thomas Spina as the new Vice President of Franchise Operations. From working on some of the world’s most recognized cruise lines, to navigating the logistics of the maritime industry’s cargo ships as a marine surveyor, Capt. Spina brings a wealth of experience to his new position.

Joining the Sea Tow team was a no-brainer for Spina. His love of being on the water, creative problem-solving skills, and analytical ability was the perfect match. These passions have developed throughout his 26 years in the maritime industry working with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and other marine industry and port related businesses. In his role, Spina will manage the quality performance of the Sea Tow franchise network. He will also work closely with the franchise development team in the selection and rollout of new franchises as well as other new business opportunities.

“Based on his experience, Tom was certainly a standout for this position, and we are excited to welcome him to the Sea Tow family,” said Capt. Joseph Frohnhoefer III, CEO of Sea Tow Services International.

Capt. Spina is a graduate of State University of New York Maritime College where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Marine Transportation and an Unlimited Tonnage 3rd Mates License. He is currently pursuing his Master’s Degree in International Transportation Management from State University of New York Maritime College.

As a licensed captain and having served as an active-duty U.S. Coast Guard Marine Inspector, Spina’s experience will aid significantly in the primary functions of the role as Vice President of Franchise Operations.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Sea Tow family and all that the company represents to boaters.” Capt. Spina said. “I grew up watching Sea Tow’s distinctive yellow boats help people on the South Shore of Long Island, NY and throughout my career in the marine industry. I’m looking forward to working with the network of Sea Tow Captains and continuing to grow the Sea Tow brand.”