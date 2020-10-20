NMRA elects new officers at Virtual IBEX

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) used the virtual IBEX platform to host its annual meetings and elect its 2020–2021 officers and board. Each is an independent manufacturers sales rep working in the marine market.

Scott Kolodny of ComMar Sales is the NMRA president and Aaron Freeman of Tideline Marketing is vice-president. Mark Goodman of SGL Sales & Marketing was elected treasurer and previous board member Craig Cochran of GSW & Associates is now secretary. Patrick Churchman of Midwest Outdoor Marketing becomes the past president.

Kurt Fromherz of Waters & David Co. was elected to the NMRA board of directors for a three-year term. He is joined by current members Chris Aruta of Great Lakes Marine Marketing Inc., James Dade of William F. Miller & Associates, Robert Guerrieri of Atlantic Marketing Co., Jorge Montes of Brunger Export Inc. and Mike Steiner of West Coast Sales.

"While we enjoy the face-to-face comradery of our annual board and general meetings at IBEX, the virtual platform worked well," said Kolodny. "It allowed us to conduct all our association business and make plans for exciting new projects to be completed in 2021."