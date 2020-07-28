Siren Marine unveils their next Connected Boat product

Siren Marine unveiled the Siren 3 Pro, their next generation Connected Boat® product, designed to enhance the boat ownership experience while providing the boating industry with critical data.

The Siren 3 Pro connects with the free Siren Marine App for extensive vessel monitoring and control using iOS or Android based phones, tablets and computers.

The main device features built-in GPS tracking, worldwide LTE cellular connectivity and works with a range of advanced wireless and wired sensors. The system monitors a variety of important conditions — including security, geofence alerts, bilge pump activity, battery health, battery switch status, shore power status and more.

The Siren 3 Pro also features built-in NMEA 2000 connectivity that opens up the full power of digital switching and puts unparalleled control and data at the fingertips of boaters. Through partnerships with marine digital switching pioneers such as CZone, Siren Marine leverages the power of digital switching — taking it up to the cloud and then onto the boater’s mobile device. Remote digital switching gives boaters the ability to turn on cabin lights, switch on A/C, or spool up a gyrostabilizer— to name just a few features —right from the palm of their hand. By doing these things ahead of time, everything can be ready to go when the boater arrives.

“Ten years of experience in the Connected Boat® realm has led to the culmination of this new device,” said Siren Marine founder and CEO Daniel Harper. “In that time, we’ve gained invaluable knowledge from boaters and the industry. We have applied these insights to develop a new system that is more full-featured, while remaining easy to install on today’s boats. We believe the Siren 3 series has the potential to transform every boat into a smart boat.”