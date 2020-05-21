NMMA releases COVID-19 state tracking resource

As states across the country continue to reopen their economies, many states have outlined phased plans for businesses to protect the health of workers and citizens. In response, NMMA is releasing a new state tracking document, which serves as a quick guide to these reopening plans, benchmarks and task forces.

This new resource will be updated regularly and will include the current phase for the state, what the parameters are for expanding businesses and where you can read the full plans.

As more states reopen, NMMA will include the additional guidelines for businesses and large gatherings.

Currently, NMMA is tracking this information in detail for the following states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

Please note that some states have released their full plan while others have only released information for specific phases.

Go to http://www.nmma.org/press/article/23268