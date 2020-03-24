Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show rescheduled for late June

The Northwest Marine Trade Association (NMTA), in conjunction with its partner the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce, today announced that it has rescheduled the third annual Anacortes Boat & Yacht Show, originally set for May 14-17, 2020, until Thursday June 25 - Sunday, June 28, 2020.

“The safety and well-being of our staff, members, exhibitors and attendees is our first and foremost priority,” said George Harris, president/CEO of the NMTA. “In light of this and the fluid and continuously changing COVID-19 situation, our Board of Trustees met and we made the unanimous decision to reschedule the Anacortes show until June 25 - June 28, 2020.”

All tickets that were pre-purchased for the original event dates will be honored during the new dates.

For more information on the event, please visit the Anacortes Boat & Yacht Show website.