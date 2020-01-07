Sea Ray unveils new SLX-R 400e

Sea Ray is debuting the brand-new SLX-R 400e Outboard featuring cutting-edge technology paired with high- performance propulsion, elevated design elements and the orchestrated excellence of the SLX 400 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“CES presents a unique opportunity to debut the new SLX-R 400e in front of an audience that will truly appreciate its beauty, capabilities and incredible suite of new technologies,” said Steve Langlais, Sea Ray president. “This pioneering new model, which will be available in 2020, showcases the kind of unique, advanced technologies that are worthy of the world’s largest consumer electronics show.”

The “e” in the SLX-R 400e Outboard model name designates a first-of-its-kind boat electrification feature – the Fathom e-Power system. Developed by Brunswick, the Fathom system includes a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack with an intuitive power management system capable of powering all of the boat’s accessory systems and providing boaters with a convenient, smart way to enjoy all of the features of the boat, for a longer, quieter and more eco-friendly day on the water.

The SLX-R 400e Outboard is propelled by triple Mercury® Racing 450R outboard engines and features Mercury’s Joystick Piloting for Outboards, NextWaveTM innovations such as Quiet RideTM and Dynamic Running SurfaceTM.

Other highlights include an exclusive helm display with Dual Digital DashTM NSO evo3 16-inch displays, state-of-the-art systems from Simrad®, and a premier FUSION® Apollo RA770 marine audio system with a touchscreen display for the ultimate in technologically advanced sound. The boat also comes standard with the Sea Ray ConnectTM remote monitoring system, powered by NAUTIC- ONTM.

“Last year, Sea Ray introduced the special-edition SLX-R 350 Outboard,” said Brad Zoelle, Sea Ray vice president of category management. “Due to its astounding success, I am thrilled to announce we have expanded the R package within the SLX family to present the SLX-R 400e Outboard.”