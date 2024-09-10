NMMA launches new monthly data report

NMMA announced the launch of its new Recreational Boating Industry Monthly Data Report , including performance indicators on wholesale and retail sales of new powerboats and outboard engines, economic metrics, and interactive graphs illustrating historical trends. The reports from January to September 2024 are now available for download and will be released the first week of each month.

The detailed monthly report provides NMMA members, recreational boating businesses and industry partners with key insights into marketplace performance, helping to inform strategic decisions and keep industry stakeholders up to date on the economic trends shaping consumer demand.

The September report includes several economic indicators, such as the U.S. Manufacturing PMI Index —which varies between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase — was down 6.2% to 48.5 month-over-month, a sign of cautious optimism in what has been a down cycle coming out of the pandemic era boom for boating and outdoor recreation. While current recreational boating data shows all new boat segments are experiencing sales decreases year-over-year (YOY), the freshwater fishing boat segment saw an increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, consumer confidence dipped slightly in June to 100.4, maintaining a level of caution as an economic indicator for the industry.

“Providing timely and comprehensive industry data reporting offers the ability to better understand the recreational boating economy, supporting our members and their partners as they make important decisions impacting their business and the larger boating industry ,” said Ellen Bradley, NMMA’s chief brand officer and senior vice president of marketing and communications. “This latest Business Intelligence offering extends the valuable insights we deliver each month as our members and industry stakeholders aim to continuously expand their line of sight into the latest economic and industry trends shaping the ever-evolving boating marketplace.”

NMMA’s Recreational Boating Industry Monthly Data Report is free to members and makes accessing current data and insights from NMMA’s Business Intelligence easier than ever. Associate members will receive an exclusive opportunity to access the reports at no cost through December 31, 2024. Beginning January 1, 2025 associate members will be able to purchase an annual subscription for $1,800.