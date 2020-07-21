Ilmor Marine forms new customer experience group

Continuing to deliver innovation to the marine industry, Ilmor is merging its award-winning service group with its industry-recognized sales team. The result is a new Customer Experience Group focused on providing unified and exceptional pre-sale interactions through post-sale service and support.

Ilmor has tapped long time employee Oliver Ray to lead the new Customer Experience Group. Oliver’s innovative nature was recently recognized by Boating Industry as a recipient of its 40 under 40 award.

“This approach is both bold to the industry and incredibly logical,” said Oliver Ray. “By providing one connection to all of Ilmor’s considerable resources, we’re taking the guesswork out of the customer’s hands and saying ‘Yes, let us handle every detail.’”

“Everything we do is designed to support the boating industry’s best ownership experiences,” said Mike Lindberg, Chief Operating Officer at Ilmor. “In building relationships with our customers, we realized an opportunity to create a new uniquely-focused and easy-to-navigate ownership experience. One call to our Customer Experience Group is the most customer-centric way to provide the answer, solution, and service that keeps our owners connected with our team