January 2026 – Top 10 Stories Revealed

January’s top story comes from Jon Couwenberg, a partner and the director of the marine division for Performance Brokerage Services. He discusses the current boom of the marine buy-sell market, with his firm experiencing record-breaking dealership sales volume, closing 94 transactions in 2024 and 91 in 2025.

Other top stories for the month include ABYC setting the date for their Annual Marine Service Technician Week, Goodhue Boat Company’s acquisition of East Coast Flightcraft and the announcement of the 2026 Minneapolis Innovation Award winners, among other.

Here are the top 10, most-read articles of the month from Boating Industry.