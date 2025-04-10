Canada holds off on retaliatory tariffs for U.S. boats

The StaffApril 10, 2025
U.S. - Canada trade partnerships

NMMA recently shared that Canada has announced limited retaliatory tariffs, and at this time, none have been imposed on American-made recreational boats. In response to recent developments surrounding U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles, Canada has focused on U.S.-made autos to match what the U.S. has imposed on Canada.

While recreational boats remain on the much larger list of products identified for possible Canadian retaliation, Canada has not yet pulled the tariff lever on U.S. boats.

NMMA Canada has been working diligently to support members by applying for tariff exemptions. It is continuously engaging with Canadian officials and monitoring the situation closely to protect the marine industry from being drawn into this broader trade dispute. This measured response by Canada provides continued, though potentially temporary, stability for cross-border marine trade.

The StaffApril 10, 2025

Related Articles

Top Dealers logo

Boating Industry opens 2025 Top Dealers applications

April 11, 2025
Xcursion pontoon boat

Sea Pro Boats enters pontoon market

April 10, 2025
Mack Boring logo

Mack Boring announces partnership with Mercury Marine

April 10, 2025
Yamaha Marine's Dean Burnett

Yamaha Marine promotes company veteran to vice president

April 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.