Canada holds off on retaliatory tariffs for U.S. boats

NMMA recently shared that Canada has announced limited retaliatory tariffs, and at this time, none have been imposed on American-made recreational boats. In response to recent developments surrounding U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles, Canada has focused on U.S.-made autos to match what the U.S. has imposed on Canada.

While recreational boats remain on the much larger list of products identified for possible Canadian retaliation, Canada has not yet pulled the tariff lever on U.S. boats.

NMMA Canada has been working diligently to support members by applying for tariff exemptions. It is continuously engaging with Canadian officials and monitoring the situation closely to protect the marine industry from being drawn into this broader trade dispute. This measured response by Canada provides continued, though potentially temporary, stability for cross-border marine trade.