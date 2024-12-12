NMMA Canada joins Ontario Stakeholders at Boating Ontario’s annual conference

NMMA Canada joined Boating Ontario for their annual conference, Dec. 2-4, providing an opportunity for stakeholders in Ontario’s recreational marine industry to gather, share insights and collaborate under the theme “Charting Pathways to Excellence.”

Boating Ontario continues to be a key partner for NMMA Canada and the Canadian Marine Recreation Association (CMRA), playing an instrumental role in advocating for and strengthening the recreational marine sector across Ontario.

The conference included the Boating Ontario Trade Show (BOATS) with more than 60 exhibitors, setting a show record. Also highlighted was the Clean Marine Program, a program that underscores Ontario’s leadership in sustainability and environmental stewardship in the marine industry. An economic update was provided by Antoine Lejeune from Wells Fargo, delivering a positive economic outlook for the future of the recreational marine industry in Ontario. The President’s Dinner and Awards Gala recognized the contributions of industry leaders.

The event reinforced the importance of collaboration and alignment among regional and national organizations like Boating Ontario, NMMA Canada and CMRA—working together to amplify the voices of members and ensure the recreational marine industry continues to grow and thrive.

NMMA Canada said it remains committed to supporting its members by collaborating with Boating Ontario and other regional associations to address industry challenges, steering the Canadian recreational marine industry toward long-term success.