NPA adds RV and Marine sales manager

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) recently announced the addition of Jason Lorensen as Territory Sales Manager for its growing RV and marine division.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Lorensen will focus on serving the western United States. NPA said Lorensen brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for the powersports industry, helping RV and marine dealers optimize their wholesale revenue opportunities.

Lorensen’s career in dealerships spans over two decades. “Being able to assist in developing the RV and marine divisions at NPA is an exciting challenge,” Lorensen shared. “I look forward to forming new partnerships and delivering value to RV and marine dealers across my territory.”

NPA’s Vice President of Sales, Mike Murray, emphasized the importance of Lorensen’s addition to the team: “With an expanded RV and Marine division, we’re better equipped to support our clients and dealers nationwide. Jason’s extensive experience and dedication make him a fantastic addition, allowing us to further address the unique inventory needs of RV and marine dealers.”