KenCraft Boats makes brand shift to Bay Rider Boats

KenCraft Boats, an independent boatbuilder with a 50-year history in producing inshore/offshore center consoles, bay boats, and skiffs, will now have its product produced under the Bay Rider Boats brand name effectively immediately.

“We’ve been building quality boats with the latest materials and skilled craftmanship for 50 years now, and while we’ve been known for model lines over the years such as KenCraft, Challenger, and Bay Rider, the name we’ve chosen to put on the side of our product will be Bay Rider,” said Bay Rider Owner Bob Brunson. “Bay Rider has been our most popular and most recognized model of any we’ve built, so it makes sense to move forward under this established brand.”

As part of the name transition and to eliminate any confusion among its dealer and customer base, Bay Rider Boats will continue to pay homage to its history and beginnings by highlighting the logo “Bay Rider by KenCraft” in certain marketing materials and online.

“Our team has worked for KenCraft and is very proud of our heritage,” said Bay Rider Vice President Robert Brunson. “When my dad and I purchased KenCraft from Ken Vick ten years ago, it was important for us to carry on the tradition of a premium-made product as well as have plans to how we were going to expand our business in the future. Our name change to Bay Rider, one of our most popular model lines, is what people know us best for. And we’re excited about this positive shift toward the future for our company.”

Ken Vick, who founded KenCraft Boats back in 1975, sold the company to the Brunson family in 2014.

“Whether we’re building boats for the avid fisherman, the family that wants to get out on the water and make memories, or for law enforcement marine needs, we want people to not only know and enjoy our quality product but we also want them to know us as Bay Rider,” added Brunson. “Ken started something great, and my son and our team will continue to move this brand forward for our dealers and customers.”