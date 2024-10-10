NMMA Canada seeks industry input on mandatory lifejacket wear

Transport Canada recently proposed regulations that require the mandatory wearing of personal flotation devices (PFDs) and lifejackets for recreational boaters.

The Canadian recreational boating industry has the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed regulation until Oct. 31. All those within the Canadian recreational boating community are encouraged to go to www.boatingunited.ca and send a comment to Transport Cananda.

The recreational boating community understands the importance of safety on the water. However, it’s crucial that the boating industry’s voice is heard to ensure that any new regulations encourage compliance through education and targeted measures versus blanket mandates.

By participating in this consultation, members of the Canadian recreational boating community can help ensure that any new regulations reflect the reality of recreational boating and promote water safety in a way that encourages voluntary compliance and respects our boating community.