Boating Industry issues final call for 2024 Top 100: Top Dealers applications

Following the announcement of an application deadline extension, Boating Industry would like to remind those dealers interested in applying for this year’s program to submit applications for the 2024 Top 100: Top Dealers program by Tomorrow, October 4, 2024.

Applications for the 2024 Top Dealers.

The 2024 Top Dealers and the rest of the 2024 Top 100 Awards will be announced and celebrated during the Boating Industry Elevate Summit in January 2025, in Charlotte, N.C.

More information about this year’s applications and the Top 100 program can be found at https://boatingindustry.com/top-100/.

More information about the 2025 Elevate Summit can be found at https://boatingindustryelevate.com/.