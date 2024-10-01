IBEX 2024: IBEX names editorial director

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced that it has hired Aaron Porter as Editorial Director.



Porter is a Maine-based maritime journalist and sailor who was the editor of Professional BoatBuilder magazine for the last 14 years. With a background reporting on fisheries and the boatbuilding industry in Maine and Maritime Canada, and sailing professionally from the Caribbean to Newfoundland and Europe, he has been exposed to many facets of the marine trades.



He grew up in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia and was formally educated at Trent University, Indiana University, and University of King’s College. He has written for newspapers and fishery publications in coastal Nova Scotia and Maine, as well as WoodenBoat magazine and Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors, and he has organized and hosted technical training seminars at the marine industry’s leading events, IBEX and METSTRADE.



Porter brings his industry experience and editorial background to IBEX. As Editorial Director, a new position at IBEX, he will design and implement an editorial mission for IBEX, expand the online digital platform IBEX 365, and enhance the event’s educational opportunities, online and in-person.



“I look forward to helping IBEX expand the company’s role as a leading source of reliable, independently sourced technical information for boat designers, builders, and service yards,” Porter said. “Our ambition is to take the quality information that defines the three-days of technical seminars at IBEX every year and to deliver the same breadth and depth of practical editorial content to attendees and readers all year.”



“We are so fortunate to be able to add Aaron to the IBEX team,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Executive Director. “Aaron’s industry experience and technical background brings a new dimension to IBEX, and we look forward to his continued leadership and editorial direction.”