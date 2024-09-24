MRAA Educational Foundation extends scholarship application deadline

The MRAA Educational Foundation is currently accepting applications and nominations for its prestigious Leadership and Business Management Scholarships. The deadline has been extended through the end of September.

The 2024 MRAA Educational Foundation Scholarships help develop talented marine-industry professionals by expanding their abilities by exposing them to specialized training. Through education, they evolve into future managers and leaders. 

Those interested, can apply or nominate a marine industry professional and future leader for the 2024 Duane Spader Leadership Development Scholarship and the 2024 Kevin Lodder Scholarship for business management.

Applications must be submitted by September 30, 2024.

