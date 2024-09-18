Mercury makes Avator 75e, 110e electric outboards now available globally

Mercury Marine has announced the Avator 75e and 110e electric outboards have started to ship to global customers. The 75e and 110e, which were officially launched in June, are the latest models of Mercury’s five low-voltage Avator electric propulsion systems to be in market. Mercury’s Avator lineup now includes the 7.5e, 20e, 35e, 75e, and 110e.

“This is an exciting day for Mercury Marine as we deliver on our commitment to bringing five low-voltage electric outboards to market,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “We look forward to all our customers around the world having the opportunity to power bigger sustainable adventures on the water.”

Since its launch in 2023, Mercury’s Avator electric propulsion series has won multiple design and innovation awards in both the marine and electronics industries. Most recently, the Avator 20e and 35e received a 2024 CES Innovation Award as well as 2024 Boating Industry Top Products Awards.