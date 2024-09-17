Newport International Boat Show names 2024 Newport for New Products winners

The Newport International Boat Show announced today the results of this year’s Newport For New Products (NFNP) Awards.

Judged on Thursday during the Show’s opening day and announced at an awards ceremony on Friday, September 13, 2024, the winners are:

  • Best New Boating Product – Seldén Mast 3-Speed Electric/Manual Winches
    Honorable Mentions:
    • Best New Boating Product – Raymarine Smart Wind Sensors
    • ugo MESSENGER
  • Best New Sailboat – Carbon Ocean Yachts SDK 49
  • Best New Small Powerboat – Solace Boats 28HCS
  • Best New Large Powerboat & Overall Powerboat Winner – Full Keel Marine NorthCoast               415HT
  • Green Product Award – Elco Motor
  • Green Boat Award – HYFOIL 32, Hyfoil Marine
  • Accessible Product Award – Digital Yacht America Man Overboard Alert
  • People’s Choice Award – Kufner 54’ Exclusive, Kufner Yachts USA

An annual industry highlight, NFNP entries were open to domestic and foreign products that were nationally launched after April 1, 2024 and made their boat show debut at Newport. Show attendees selected the People’s Choice Award winner, while all other category winners were selected by a team of industry experts based on innovation, value to the consumer, safety and aesthetics.

For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.

