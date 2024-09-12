Suzuki names new national sales manager

Suzuki Marine USA has announced it has promoted Randy Bowers to the pivotal role of National Dealer Field Sales Department Manager. Bowers will report to Suzuki Marine General Manager Sales & Marketing Brandon Cerka as he provides support to and manages the activities of District Sales Managers (DSMs) across the United States. He will oversee Suzuki Marine’s DSM team and will be working closely with them to grow Suzuki outboard sales through boat builders and Suzuki Marine’s nationwide dealer network. Bowers will also be instrumental in increasing Suzuki Marine’s network of quality marine dealers coast to coast.

Bowers joined the Suzuki Marine USA team in 2018; at the time focusing on boat builders in the greater Texas region. Over a relatively short time, he demonstrated exceptional business acumen, growing sales across the territory and building both internal and external partnerships. Bowers proved to be a valuable asset in the field, working with the DSM team to expand Suzuki Marine’s boat builder business, while at the same time attracting quality new dealers to the Suzuki Marine family.

“Randy has quickly proven to be a very important asset to our team, and he will have a key role in our aggressive growth plans for the future,” said Cerka. “His understanding of our business and skillset in working with our DSMs, dealers and potential dealers made Randy the ideal candidate for this promotion. This is absolutely the right move for our growing team, and we’re excited about what the future will bring.”

Despite tough market conditions and a challenging overall economy, Suzuki Marine has continued to grow sales and expand its nationwide dealer base. Suzuki said much of this success can be attributed to a combination of new products, innovative sales programs and aggressive boat builder/new dealer

recruitment efforts. To manage this increase in business while still providing the level of dealer and customer service the industry expects, Suzuki USA has hired or promoted 14 people in 2024 and dozens over the past two years.

“We have no plans of throttling back in the months and years ahead,” added Cerka. “We have ambitious growth goals, and Randy’s efforts will be a big part of reaching those goals.”