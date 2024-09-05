Dockmate expands US sales team

Dockmate announced it has expanded its sales team with the hire of two new product specialists – Ryan Albertson and Jeremy Buckley.



With 25 years of experience in the boating industry, Albertson is a seasoned expert who has made waves across various locations. Starting his career in Columbus, Ohio, where he specialized in selling Bajas and Chaparrals, Albertson’s journey has taken him to Lake Lanier twice, Fort Lauderdale once, and now to Charleston, South Carolina, where he resides with his fiancé and their labrador. Albertson’s passion for the boating world is matched only by his love for cars. When he’s not on the water, you can find him racing his Porsche 911 or indulging in his automotive hobbies. His extensive experience and enthusiasm for both boating and cars define his dynamic career and personal life.



With a lifelong passion for boating and a deep-rooted connection to the water, Buckley brings a wealth of maritime knowledge and enthusiasm to Dockmate. Growing up navigating the local waters of Massachusetts, he developed a profound appreciation for the boating lifestyle and the importance of seamless docking solutions. At Dockmate, Buckley leverages his extensive background in boating to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to customers. He is dedicated to ensuring safety, convenience and peace of mind on the water, helping to make a better boating experience. Prior to joining Dockmate, Buckley spent eight successful years in real estate investments before turning his attention back to his passion for boating. Currently residing in Scituate Harbor, Mass., with his wife and golden retriever, Buckley enjoys spending his free time fishing and cruising.



“We are very excited to welcome Ryan and Jeremy to the team,” said Marc Curreri, CEO, Dockmate US. “Our product specialists are tasked with educating the boating public about our products and the peace of mind Dockmate provides. We will rely on their breadth of knowledge and firsthand experience boating to help our customers understand the products that are right for them and how best to use the full capabilities of the Dockmate system.”