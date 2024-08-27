ABYC announces new engine, fuel systems certification

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the launch of its new Marine Engines and Fuel Systems Certification course, a comprehensive program that combines the previously separate Gasoline Engines and Diesel Engines certifications into a single, streamlined certification. The first interactive online course will be held Oct. 8-24, running three days a week for three weeks from 3-4:30 p.m. ET.

Recognizing the evolving needs of marine technicians who often work on both gasoline and diesel engines, ABYC has developed this course to provide a more efficient pathway to certification.

“As the industry evolves, we recognize that many engine manufacturers train techs to their own brand-specific certifications,” said Tim Murphy, ABYC educator director. “By combining our previous Gasoline Engines and Diesel Engines certifications, ABYC addresses the whole boat from the fuel fill up to the point where fuel enters the engine. In the new course, gasoline and diesel engines each have a chapter dedicated to their specific needs.”

As most in-depth engine diagnostics and repairs are manufacturer-specific, this course focuses more on the ABYC Standards that apply to both gasoline (petrol) and diesel-fuel engines, and the systems they are connected to, such as fuel, electric, drives, and exhaust. The chapter on electrical systems is one of the best primers for non-electricians you’ll find. Basic troubleshooting, repair and maintenance of these various systems is addressed as well.

This course is ideal for marine technicians, repair shops, and others in the marine industry who are seeking to enhance their qualifications and ensure compliance with ABYC Standards.

For more information about the Marine Engines and Fuel Systems Certification course and to register, visit www.abycinc.org/events.