NMMA opens trade registration for 2024-2025 shows

Trade Registration for the Discover Boating 2024–2025 show season opened on August 1, 2024, and is available for all business professionals in the marine industry. A newsletter containing a unique registration link for NMMA members was emailed on August 1, for questions regarding the email, contact traderegistration@nmma.org.

Pricing for the 2024–2025 show season is as follows:

  • NMMA Members – complimentary
  • Non-NMMA Members – August 1, 2024-November 15, 2024 – $55.00 and November 16, 2024-March 16, 2025 – $80.00 

The NMMA Digital Trade Credential is valid for the following Discover Boating shows:

  • Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance —September 19–22, 2024
  • Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 8–12, 2025
  • Discover Boating New England Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 8–12, 2025
  • Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 9–12, 2025
  • Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 22–26, 2025
  • Discover Boating New York Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 22–26, 2025
  • Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 23–26, 2025
  • Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance –February 26–March 2, 2025
  • Discover Boating Northwest Sportshow, in partnership with Progressive Insurance —March 13–16, 2025

NOTE: Trade Registration for the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, February 12–16, 2025 is handled through Informa Markets.

For more information, please contact traderegistration@nmma.org.

