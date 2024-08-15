NMMA opens trade registration for 2024-2025 shows
Trade Registration for the Discover Boating 2024–2025 show season opened on August 1, 2024, and is available for all business professionals in the marine industry. A newsletter containing a unique registration link for NMMA members was emailed on August 1, for questions regarding the email, contact traderegistration@nmma.org.
Pricing for the 2024–2025 show season is as follows:
- NMMA Members – complimentary
- Non-NMMA Members – August 1, 2024-November 15, 2024 – $55.00 and November 16, 2024-March 16, 2025 – $80.00
The NMMA Digital Trade Credential is valid for the following Discover Boating shows:
- Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance —September 19–22, 2024
- Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 8–12, 2025
- Discover Boating New England Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 8–12, 2025
- Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 9–12, 2025
- Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 22–26, 2025
- Discover Boating New York Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 22–26, 2025
- Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 23–26, 2025
- Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance –February 26–March 2, 2025
- Discover Boating Northwest Sportshow, in partnership with Progressive Insurance —March 13–16, 2025
NOTE: Trade Registration for the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, February 12–16, 2025 is handled through Informa Markets.
For more information, please contact traderegistration@nmma.org.