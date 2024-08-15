NMMA opens trade registration for 2024-2025 shows

Trade Registration for the Discover Boating 2024–2025 show season opened on August 1, 2024, and is available for all business professionals in the marine industry. A newsletter containing a unique registration link for NMMA members was emailed on August 1, for questions regarding the email, contact traderegistration@nmma.org.

Pricing for the 2024–2025 show season is as follows:

NMMA Members – complimentary

Non-NMMA Members – August 1, 2024-November 15, 2024 – $55.00 and November 16, 2024-March 16, 2025 – $80.00

The NMMA Digital Trade Credential is valid for the following Discover Boating shows:

Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance —September 19–22, 2024

Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 8–12, 2025

Discover Boating New England Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 8–12, 2025

Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 9–12, 2025

Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 22–26, 2025

Discover Boating New York Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 22–26, 2025

Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance—January 23–26, 2025

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance –February 26–March 2, 2025

Discover Boating Northwest Sportshow, in partnership with Progressive Insurance —March 13–16, 2025

NOTE: Trade Registration for the 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, February 12–16, 2025 is handled through Informa Markets.

For more information, please contact traderegistration@nmma.org.