NMTA announces 2024 Grow Boating grants

The Northwest Marine Trade Association (NMTA) recently announced the continuation of its Grow Boating grant program for 2024 – 2025, once again offering ten $1,000 grants to organizations that help get new boaters on the water, promote diversity and inclusion, and encourage current boaters to go boating more often.

The application process is now open and closes October 31, 2024. Grants will be announced in December 2024 and funds will be distributed to grantees in the spring of 2025. More information about the grant program, types of programs funded, and the application can be found at http://www.nmta.net/grants.

NMTA’s Grow Boating program is funded by a portion of space rental fees collected by the association at its Seattle Boat Show each year. Since 2003, NMTA’s Grow Boating program has awarded more than $2 million to promote boating in the Pacific Northwest.

Applications must fall into one of the following categories:

Youth Boating Grant Awarded to a group or organization seeking funding support for an event or program aimed specifically at getting or increasing youth participation in boating activities.

Discover Boating Grant Awarded to a group or organization seeking funding support for an event or program aimed specifically at introducing new people to boating.

Boater Education / Safety Grant Awarded to a group or organization seeking funding support for an event or program aimed specifically at educating new or current boaters on how to be safe on the water.



A direct link to the application is in place at nmta.net/grantapplication.