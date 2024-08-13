Bennington celebrates leadership program graduates

Bennington announced its latest class of the Bennington Leadership Program has graduated, marking an exciting step in career development for employees and internal growth for the company. Since March of last year, 72 Bennington employees have completed the program, including 32 who just graduated in July.

“Providing valuable growth and learning opportunities to our employees is a core value for us, and through this program, we are strengthening Bennington as a whole,” said Michael Shedivy, General Manager, Bennington Marine. “We’re extremely proud of our leaders who have just graduated, as well as those who will be graduating soon. All of us are excited to see our team take their training and apply it to their careers and the future of Bennington.”

The Leadership Program spans 27 weeks and is made up of four training categories, including: Foundation – a base of the program which digs into Bennington’s vision, values, key business objectives and the core of leadership; Self – an inward-looking section that hinges on self-awareness and the ability to lead oneself in order to effectively lead others; Business – a module focusing on the goals of the Bennington business and how to effectively deliver value to all stakeholders; and Team – which emphasizes the critical functions of a team that trust each other, work through conflict, and who are committed and accountable to get results. Overall, the program’s goal is to deliver engaging, inspiring training to Bennington employees and to expand their capacity to grow leadership skills and perform in leadership roles. Through the program, attendees will learn how each individual matters to the success of the organization, building morale and increasing retention of top tier employees. Each graduate is left with the pride of being a champion of the company’s mission to Think Outside.