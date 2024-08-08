Northpoint promotes new manager of business development

Northpoint Commercial Finance Sr. VPs Russell Baqir and John Durnien jointly announced the promotion of Brian Marfiz to the newly established role of manager of business development. In this capacity, Marfiz is responsible for driving new and organic sales growth nationally, performance management, budgeting, and coordination with the company‘s designated group of business development directors.

A marine industry veteran with a dozen years of commercial finance and floorplan experience – five years of which have been with Northpoint – Marfiz brings both a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to his new role. In his previous position as a director of business development with Northpoint, Marfiz managed dealer development throughout six states in the Great Lakes Region.

“Brian’s leadership and proven performance in the field over the past several years led to his promotion in this new position,” said Durnien. “As an organization, Northpoint is focused on continually improving our internal team structure so we can deliver the best customer support and service possible for our valued clients. Brian’s role on a national level in this new capacity will certainly help us achieve this goal.”