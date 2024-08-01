NMRA announces 2024 scholarship recipients

Since 2008, NMRA has actively contributed to the future of our industry by offering scholarships to students pursuing education in the marine trades.

The 2024 recipients of $1,000 NMRA scholarships are: Aven Frank, attending Northwood Technical College; Ben McQueen, attending Great Lakes Boat Building School; Memphis Ford, attending Lake Careers & Technical Center; and Zach Boyer, attending IYRS School of Technology & Trades.

NMRA offered its thanks to the following NMRA members for their support of the 2024 NMRA scholarship program: Atlantic Marketing, ComMar Sales, Great Lakes Marine Marketing, GSW & Associates, Gulf Atlantic Marketing, Midwest Outdoor Marketing, Schmitt & Ongaro, S.M. Osgood, The Merifield Company, Tideline Marketing, Waters & David, West Coast Sales, William F. Miller.