IBEX announces expanded pavilions for 2024

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced its expanded pavilions and trade routes focusing on start-ups, industry education, as well as cutting-edge technologies and processes.



In partnership with Yachting Ventures, IBEX will introduce an inaugural Start-Up Pavilion in 2024. The space will provide a platform for 12 start-ups to showcase their cutting-edge technologies and solutions for the duration of the three-day event. Following a format proven successful at METSTRADE in 2023, the new pavilion offers start-ups the opportunity to engage with industry experts and present their products. New at IBEX this year, industry companies from the Start-Up Pavilion will “pitch” their products and/or technology to a panel of investors and industry leaders in front of a live audience. Show attendees can register to attend this exciting event.



IBEX will host four Product Pavilions as part of the overall exhibit hall experience. The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) will host 20 companies in the Electronics Pavilion again this year, located on the 3rd floor exhibit hall. Also located on the 3rd floor exhibit hall will be the Compliance, Standards, and Education Pavilion with seven exhibitors, and the Composites Pavilion, IBEX’s largest Pavilion with 49 exhibitors. On the 1st floor exhibit hall attendees will find the Sustainable Technology Pavilion, which premiered in 2023, which will highlight products from 23 companies designed to reduce carbon emissions, empower cleaner processes for propulsion, and promote a more sustainable future.



In addition to the Pavilions, the IBEX experience includes three product Trade Routes, including the Sustainable Technology Trade Route, which extends the product designation to companies outside of the Pavilion. The Marina and Yard Trade Route, sponsored by Marina World, features 49 companies that are dedicated to products and solutions for the unique needs of boatyard and marina professionals and their crew. New in 2024 will be the Electronics Trade Route, Sponsored by NMEA, identifying companies throughout the show that are NMEA 2000 compliant.



IBEX will host three International Pavilions this year, all located on the 3rd floor exhibit hall. The French Pavilion will include 10 exhibitors, the Italian Pavilion will include 12 exhibitors, and there will be four companies participating in the Australian Pavilion.



“We are pleased to offer several targeted Pavilions and Trade Routes at IBEX this year, allowing visitors to better plan their valuable time on-site,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Executive Director. “The addition of the Start-Up Pavilion elevates the opportunity for everyone at IBEX to see new technology and innovation from some of the industry’s newest companies and thinkers. I encourage anyone interested in being at IBEX this year to register and start planning your time in Tampa now.”

Registration is open for this year’s show, set to take place at the Tampa Convention Center, October 1 – 3, 2024.



