Lippert announces strategic promotions within sales team

Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert) recently announced the promotion of two key leaders. Jason Hamood has been named Director of Fiberglass Sales, while Kendra Lebold assumes the role of Director of Aluminum Sales.

Hamood, who previously served as a Business Development Manager at Lippert, brings over five years of dedicated service and a wealth of expertise in strategic business growth and customer relationship management. His tenure with Lippert has been marked by a proven track record of expanding market presence and fostering strong client partnerships. Lippert said Hamood’s strong analytical skills and in-depth understanding of the fiberglass industry position him well to lead its fiberglass sales division, driving innovation and tailored solutions that meet evolving customer needs.

Lebold, also a former Business Development Manager at Lippert, has contributed to the company’s success for over four years, initially starting her career in our client services division. Her transition into business development provided her with invaluable insights into customer demands and market trends. Lippert said Kendra’s deep understanding of the aluminum market landscape and her ability to anticipate and respond to client requirements make her an ideal choice to spearhead the company’s aluminum sales division.

“Jason and Kendra have quickly become a vital part of our sales team and customer experience,” said Mike Oathout, VP of Marine Sales at Lippert. “Both have a very positive outlook, are goal-driven, and will lead with creativity, transparency, and strong communication skills. Each, in their own way, has proven to be more than worthy of this promotion as we set our sights on better days ahead for our industry. I’m excited to continue mentoring, supporting Jason and Kendra, and providing our OEM marine customers with the best experience possible.”