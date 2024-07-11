Bennington appoints inside sales manager

Bennington announced it has appointed Dustin Bell as its new inside sales manager. Leveraging his over 12 years of experience with the company, Bennington said Bell will ensure its dealers and customers receive the responsive, thorough and knowledgeable service that they deserve.

A 12-year employee of Bennington, Bell began his career on the production floor before moving into a customer service role. For the past three and a half years, he has been working closely with Bennington dealers as the company’s inside sales coordinator. In his new role, he will be responsible for liaising with dealers, maintaining relationships with Bennington’s customers and overall overseeing the preservation of the best sales experience in the industry.

“Dustin’s established familiarity with our dealers and our product line makes him the perfect person for this role,” said Michael Shedivy, general manager, Bennington Marine. “With the growth that we have been seeing among our dealer network, we’re committed to providing the highest quality sales service, and Dustin will be instrumental in maintaining current relationships and building new ones. We’re confident he’ll excel in his new position.”

“I’m very excited to be taking this next step with Bennington, and to be taking on more of the responsibility of positioning our brand for success,” said Bell. “I’ve been working with many of our dealers for some time, and I look forward to providing the top-end attention that allows many of them to trust us exclusively.”