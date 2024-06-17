Senate Resolution designates June as Great Outdoors Month

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution designating June 2024 as Great Outdoors Month. The resolution celebrates the significant contributions of outdoor recreation to the nation’s economy, health, and quality of life.

The U.S. Senate resolution, led by U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Gary Peters (D-MI), Angus King (I-ME), Joe Manchin (I-WV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Jon Tester (D-MT), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Roger Marshall (R-KS), states that “regular outdoor recreation is associated with economic growth, positive health outcomes, and better quality of life” and that it is “imperative that the United States ensure that access to outdoor recreation is available to all its people for generations to come.”

Great Outdoors Month, which began as Great Outdoors Week under President Clinton, has been proclaimed by every president since 1998 and has been unanimously declared by the U.S. Senate each year since 2017. The 2024 resolution continues this tradition, emphasizing the importance of outdoor activities and their positive impact on society.