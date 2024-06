Brunswick awarded by Newsweek Magazine

Brunswick Corporation announced it has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing from Newsweek Magazine. The award honors companies that have integrated initiatives promoting mental health to their global workforce and updated workplace polices to prioritize the mental well-being of their employees.

This is the third Newsweek award for Brunswick in 2024, after being named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in January and one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America this spring.

“Our global workforce values mental wellbeing, and we have taken several steps to make sure we are meeting the care and needs of our employees,” said Jill Wrobel, Brunswick Corporation chief human resources officer. “We are delighted to be honored by Newsweek as we take great pride in creating an employee experience that focuses on excellent benefits, wellness programs, and growth opportunities within our Company.”

Some of Brunswick’s initiatives to promote mental wellbeing include its Be Your Best Program, which offers resources to support wellbeing through the Virgin Pulse digital platform, a free Employee Assistance Program that provides counseling and referral services for all employees, and partnerships with Health Advocate, Lyra, and UnitedHealthcare to provide resources, access to a broad network of mental health providers, and online mental health learning. Also, Brunswick’s All Blue Planet aims to share the healing power of water to everyone by educating about the refreshing benefits of water, protecting our water ecosystem and increasing access to water through direct efforts and community partnerships.

The ranking is based on an assessment of public data, feedback from HR executives at companies with more than 1,000 employees and an anonymized panel of HR professionals to identify employee-satisfaction drivers, and large-scale confidential online surveys of more than 250,000 employees working for U.S. companies. The latter provided more than 1.5 million company reviews collected in 2022 and 2023.

You can see the full list of honorees here: America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024 – Newsweek Rankings – Newsweek