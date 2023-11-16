BoatUS, NWSA seek nominations for Leadership in Women’s Sailing Award

The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) and Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) are seeking nominations for the 2024 BoatUS/NWSA Leadership in Women’s Sailing Award. Since 1999, the national award has sought to recognize an individual with a record of achievement in inspiring, educating and enriching the lives of women through sailing. Past recipients have included sailing instructors, writers, sailboat racers, and boating club leaders from a wide variety of professions.

Nominations are being accepted at the NWSA award website (WomenSailing.org/leadership-in-womens-sailing-award) through Feb. 1, 2024, while questions may be directed to Leadership@WomenSailing.org. The 2024 recipient will be announced at the Annual National Women’s Sailing Association Conference Luncheon in New Orleans, June 8.

“We are proud to recognize the contributions our recipients have made to teaching and encouraging participation in the sport,” said NWSA president Debby Grimm.

Speaking to NWSA’s partnership with BoatUS, Grimm added, “We seek to introduce more women to sailing, a lifetime sport and healthy lifestyle to share and enjoy with other people. Sailing teaches leadership skills, science, geography, technology and math, which are fun for all ages to learn together. Both of our organizations help nurture the skills and sense of community to help sailors grow through their boating lives.”