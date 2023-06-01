WSIA announces new ‘Decontamination Database’

The Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) recently announced the launch of its Boat Decontamination Database. The database provides verified diagrams and instructions to decontaminate boats to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS). This collaborative effort, based on input from AIS experts from around the country, demonstrates the towed boat industry's dedication to mitigating the threat to anyone who enjoys the waterways.

"Education is a major focus for our industry, and that includes best practices before and after a great day on the water. We understand the importance of the AIS issue and want others to as well," Lee Gatts, WSIA Vice President of Government Affairs, said.

Gatts explained that the user-friendly database will continue to grow as members have committed to adding new model years and providing diagrams of older models. Models can be searched for by manufacturer or model year on the Boat Decontamination Database.

The response by those who will be using the database has been overwhelmingly positive."l'm excited to get this new product out to our decontamination staff across the state. I'm very appreciative of all the manufacturers that took the time to put this together," stated Adam Doll with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Clement Wasicek, an AIS Interdiction Specialist in Utah, added, "This will be a valuable asset to our continued fight against AIS."

Collaboration between WSIA committee members, engineers employed by the participating manufacturers, and experts in AIS made the database possible. "The AIS committee," stated Matt Brown of Skiers Choice, "has worked diligently to make this vision a reality. I'm thrilled to be a part of such proactive work reflecting WSIN.s mission to educate and promote growth." Eric Miller of Nautiques, who also serves on the committee, added, "Creating a database where boat owners and decontamination sites can access information on so many tow boats is just one more step toward inspiring a culture of educated, safe boaters."

Visit the database at https://decon.wsia.net/.