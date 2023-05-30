Discover Boating continues digital video series

During National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) May 20-26, Discover Boating launched a new episode in its five-part digital video series in partnership with Progressive Insurance, “Discover Boating Safety Basics” to support ongoing efforts around boater engagement and retention.

In episode two, “Celebrate Safely,” boaters will learn simple tips to enjoy themselves on the water while prioritizing safety. The video covers topics such as the importance of having a sober boat captain, wearing a life jacket, staying hydrated and behaving responsibly on the water.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to share these educational videos on social media channels, websites, in showrooms and emails to help educate and connect with customers.

The Discover Boating Safety Basics video series can be found in the Industry Resource Center, where each episode will be added as they go live.